BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De Sells 689 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $29,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Greef Roderick De sold 12,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $541,440.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Greef Roderick De sold 12,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $537,720.00.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $42.32. 188,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,434. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 705.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $2,684,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,262,000 after buying an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

