BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $76.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

