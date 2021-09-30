BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Trading Down 1.3%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 45,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 51,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BiomX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that BiomX Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BiomX news, CEO Jonathan Eitan Solomon purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Marie Sullivan acquired 12,500 shares of BiomX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 41,250 shares of company stock worth $165,000. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHGE. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in BiomX during the 1st quarter worth $2,556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiomX in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiomX in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Company Profile (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

