Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Up 6.1%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.53. Approximately 262,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,376,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BNGO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.90.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 388.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 46.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 16.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 103.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 11,332.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.