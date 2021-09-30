Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the August 31st total of 29,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biotech Acquisition by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 897,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Biotech Acquisition by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOT remained flat at $$9.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 13,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,322. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69. Biotech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

