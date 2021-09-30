Bird.Money Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Bird.Money has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bird.Money coin can currently be bought for $61.51 or 0.00140628 BTC on major exchanges. Bird.Money has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and $78,632.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00117736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00167955 BTC.

About Bird.Money

Bird.Money (BIRD) is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,227 coins. The official website for Bird.Money is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

