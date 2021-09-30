Bismuth 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,222.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $1,222.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 23% lower against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.0975 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008736 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000230 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Bismuth

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,426,925 coins and its circulating supply is 22,289,707 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

