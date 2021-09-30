Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Price Reaches $53.18 on Top Exchanges

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for $53.18 or 0.00121981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $23.93 million and approximately $253,805.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000071 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 71.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

