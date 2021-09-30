Bitcloud (BTDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $56.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 36.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $82,142.31 and $56.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,772.57 or 1.00005046 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00081261 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.39 or 0.00725120 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00379410 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.66 or 0.00241398 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002157 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,557,657 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

