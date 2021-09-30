Bitcoin Cash ABC Hits Market Capitalization of $4.15 Billion (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $223.49 or 0.00509788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $4.15 billion and approximately $140,507.00 worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,839.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.53 or 0.01144018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.28 or 0.00294895 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00051311 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003478 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000686 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

