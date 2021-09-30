Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Market Cap Hits $144,722.85

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $144,722.85 and $16.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

