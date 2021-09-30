Bitcoin Plus Price Tops $11.88 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $89,733.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $11.88 or 0.00027357 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000843 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00026123 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 167,854 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

