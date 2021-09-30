Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Cap of $6.37 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $543.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00003058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.93 or 0.00245662 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00118651 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.69 or 0.00157813 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000147 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000462 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

