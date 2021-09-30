BitCore Price Down 11.9% This Week (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, BitCore has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $359,240.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,739.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.11 or 0.06877376 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00349745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $501.59 or 0.01146772 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00107286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.93 or 0.00573702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.03 or 0.00466467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.00296079 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.