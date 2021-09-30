Bitzeny (ZNY) Market Cap Hits $197,314.86

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $197,314.86 and approximately $273.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.42 or 0.00352738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000625 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

