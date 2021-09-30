Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.56.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Black Knight stock opened at $71.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average of $75.40. Black Knight has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.9% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

