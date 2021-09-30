BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in September

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 525,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 39,486 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 27.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 56,158 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 35.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 111.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 29.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the period.

NYSE:EGF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.61. 3,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,009. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

