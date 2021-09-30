BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.93

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and traded as low as $14.46. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 94,909 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $121,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.