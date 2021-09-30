BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 91.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,586 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.