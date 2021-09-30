BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) Insider Buys £4,791.36 in Stock

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) insider Angela Lane acquired 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.62) per share, with a total value of £4,791.36 ($6,259.94).

Shares of LON THRG traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 945 ($12.35). 287,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,374. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 996.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 918.33. The stock has a market cap of £928.84 million and a P/E ratio of 2.80. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 577.54 ($7.55) and a one year high of GBX 1,046 ($13.67).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.03%.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

