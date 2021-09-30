Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 12,672 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.29% of NeoGenomics worth $15,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 460,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $48.81 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $61.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. Research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

