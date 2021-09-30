Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,098,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,678,000 after purchasing an additional 558,804 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 522.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 41,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 168.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $111.07 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $69.65 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

