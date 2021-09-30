Blair William & Co. IL Buys 130,789 Shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,789 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 2.01% of Trean Insurance Group worth $15,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $23,064,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 49.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 335,282 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,837,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,164,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after purchasing an additional 189,160 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 85,286 shares during the period. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Trean Insurance Group stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.09. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.17 million. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trean Insurance Group Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

