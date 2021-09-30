Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,364 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.45% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $15,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 690,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,383,000 after buying an additional 327,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 38,947 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 353,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 46,737 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 166,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,587 shares during the period.

Shares of TAN opened at $78.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.74 and its 200 day moving average is $83.49. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $63.11 and a 12-month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

