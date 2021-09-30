Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,598 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $489.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $489.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.47. The company has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.42 and a 52 week high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone cut Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

