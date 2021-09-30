Blair William & Co. IL Buys 45,776 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 953,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,776 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 1.76% of Grid Dynamics worth $14,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Grid Dynamics news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $78,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 199,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,957.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,037,514 shares of company stock valued at $78,800,283 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GDYN. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.91. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $32.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.88 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. Analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

