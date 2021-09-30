Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,469 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.37% of LivePerson worth $16,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPSN. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in LivePerson by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

LPSN opened at $58.27 on Thursday. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $47.62 and a one year high of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LPSN. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on LivePerson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

