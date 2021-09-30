Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cigna were worth $11,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $288,753,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 74.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $452,612,000 after buying an additional 815,054 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 664.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after buying an additional 536,363 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 77.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after buying an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 27.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,363,000 after buying an additional 403,846 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI opened at $203.93 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $160.37 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.72. The company has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.20.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.