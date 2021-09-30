Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307,429 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $15,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 189,259 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,136,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

