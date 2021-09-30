Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,257 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $251.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $226.15 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

