Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.28% of Iridium Communications worth $14,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,331,092.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $40.82 on Thursday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.32.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.