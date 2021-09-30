Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,809 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $204,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $571,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 47.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $47.03 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

