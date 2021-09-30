Blair William & Co. IL Has $11.91 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,720,000 after purchasing an additional 589,802 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,436,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,453,000 after acquiring an additional 686,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

NYSE USB opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average is $57.51. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

