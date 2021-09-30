Blair William & Co. IL Has $13.02 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $455.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $479.13 and its 200-day moving average is $455.23. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

