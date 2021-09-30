Blair William & Co. IL Has $13.27 Million Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,952 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $13,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 280,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,070,000 after acquiring an additional 165,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at $11,856,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at $668,000. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Fundamental Research upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

TD stock opened at $66.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average of $68.07. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.