Blair William & Co. IL Has $15.79 Million Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.82% of Palomar worth $15,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLMR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palomar by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter worth $220,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the first quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of PLMR opened at $80.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 195.42 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average is $76.55. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $31,396.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,024,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,200 shares of company stock worth $3,156,490 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.