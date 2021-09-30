Blair William & Co. IL Has $16.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $224.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.36 and its 200-day moving average is $221.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $165.02 and a 12 month high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

