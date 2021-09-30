Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,125 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 87,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 28,351 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 42,876 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 719,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,523,000 after acquiring an additional 493,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PAVE opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

