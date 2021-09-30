Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $12.14 Million Investment in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 552,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,136,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.16% of Luminar Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,497,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,778,000 after buying an additional 173,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,984,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 30,570.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,502,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,988,000 after buying an additional 1,497,951 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,146,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,684,000 after buying an additional 571,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAZR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $47.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

