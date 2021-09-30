Blair William & Co. IL Sells 13,509 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,509 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $11,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $135.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.80. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

