Blair William & Co. IL Sells 28,817 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after buying an additional 2,801,305 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after buying an additional 1,555,159 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,500 shares of company stock worth $8,792,115. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $128.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.87 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.25 and a 200-day moving average of $133.85.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.39.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

