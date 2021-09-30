Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 917,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.87% of Independence Realty Trust worth $16,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $182,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

