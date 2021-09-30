Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.10% of Bio-Techne worth $17,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,354,260,000 after acquiring an additional 654,082 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $117,083,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 134.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 280,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,546,000 after acquiring an additional 160,852 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 189.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,728,000 after acquiring an additional 118,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after acquiring an additional 116,871 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $490.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 141.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $245.40 and a one year high of $543.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $495.83 and a 200 day moving average of $446.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total transaction of $434,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,769 shares of company stock valued at $25,271,505. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.91.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

