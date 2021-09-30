Blank Wallet Achieves Market Cap of $7.36 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $683,748.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00065413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00102525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00136239 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,369.02 or 0.99882970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.49 or 0.06832101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.16 or 0.00753476 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

