Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,746. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $32.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 52.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

