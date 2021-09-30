Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Shares Up 0.8%

Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.52 and last traded at $27.52. 1,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue Horizon BNE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.56% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

