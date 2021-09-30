Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) Short Interest Update

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the August 31st total of 98,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ BSGA traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 32,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

About Blue Safari Group Acquisition

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

