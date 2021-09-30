BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in September

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLSFY. CLSA raised shares of BlueScope Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BlueScope Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BLSFY stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.01 and a 200-day moving average of $82.60. BlueScope Steel has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $90.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.1441 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

