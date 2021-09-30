BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,417,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $25,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,069 shares of company stock worth $1,320,282. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 42,554 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 43,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,339,000 after acquiring an additional 245,887 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 201.6% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 94,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 63,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

