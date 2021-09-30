BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.48.

NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,039,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,855,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,118 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

